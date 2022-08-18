Joohyung Kim shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the BMW Championship

Joohyung Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Kim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.