Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rahm had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 234-yard par-3 green 15th, Rahm suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rahm's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.