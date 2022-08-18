  • Jon Rahm shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm uses pin-high approach to yield birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.