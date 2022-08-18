Joaquin Niemann shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 206-yard par-3 second green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Niemann reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Niemann at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Niemann chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Niemann at 1 under for the round.