J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, J.T. Poston hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Poston hit an approach shot from 138 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Poston suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Poston's 131 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.