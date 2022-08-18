J.J. Spaun putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spaun finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

J.J. Spaun got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Spaun's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 234-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Spaun had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.