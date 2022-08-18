Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship

Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 13th green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Matsuyama had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.