Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the BMW Championship

Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under.

Varner III his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Varner III's 153 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Varner III chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 234-yard par-3 15th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 5 under for the round.