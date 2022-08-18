  • Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III makes 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 in Round at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.