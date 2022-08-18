Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Grillo had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

Grillo had a 357-yard drive to the right intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Grillo's 203 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Grillo hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Grillo had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grillo's 122 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.