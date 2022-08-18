  • Denny McCarthy shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Denny McCarthy makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Denny McCarthy makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.