Denny McCarthy shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, McCarthy's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 ninth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, McCarthy hit his 119 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.