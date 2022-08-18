Davis Riley shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the BMW Championship

Davis Riley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Riley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 4 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Riley's tee shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.