Corey Conners shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

Conners hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.