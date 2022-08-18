Collin Morikawa shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Morikawa's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 58-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Morikawa had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.