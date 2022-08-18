  • Collin Morikawa shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa's 143-yard approach to within 5 feet yields birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.