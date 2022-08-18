Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Bezuidenhout's 157 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his drive 354 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.