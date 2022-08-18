Chris Kirk shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Kirk's 163 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Kirk chipped in his fourth shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Kirk had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Kirk got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kirk's 125 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.