Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Reavie's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reavie had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Reavie's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Reavie had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reavie hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 234-yard par-3 15th, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 4 under for the round.