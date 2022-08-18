Cameron Young shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

Cameron Young hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 326 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Young chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.

Young hit his drive 389 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 18th hole, Young had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.