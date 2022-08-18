Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Tringale's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.

At the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.