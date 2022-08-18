  • Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale curves in tee shot to yield birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.