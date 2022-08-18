-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship
August 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale curves in tee shot to yield birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the BMW Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Tringale's 87 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Tringale's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 under for the round.
At the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
