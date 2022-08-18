Cam Davis rebounds from poor front in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Cam Davis hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Davis finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Cam Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 413-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis had a 357-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Davis chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Davis's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.