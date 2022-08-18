Brian Harman shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Harman's 116 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Harman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Harman hit his 73 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.