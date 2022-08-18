Brendan Steele shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the BMW Championship

Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 63rd at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 third, Steele got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Steele to 1 over for the round.

Steele got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 3 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 10th, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 over for the round.

Steele hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Steele to 3 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Steele's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.