Billy Horschel shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel tee shot went 241 yards to the fringe and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.