Andrew Putnam shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Putnam reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Putnam's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Putnam's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Putnam his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 18th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.