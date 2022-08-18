Alex Smalley shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Alex Smalley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Smalley's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smalley's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Smalley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.