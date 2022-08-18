Alex Noren shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Noren's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.