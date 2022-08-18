Adam Scott shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Adam Scott hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day in 2nd at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Scott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Scott's 107 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 6 under for the round.