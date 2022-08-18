  • Adam Scott shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott closes strong with nice birdie on final hole at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.