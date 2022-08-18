Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Hadwin's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadwin's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Hadwin hit his 173 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.