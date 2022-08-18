Aaron Wise putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Aaron Wise hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Aaron Wise's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Wise hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Wise's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.