Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Yannik Paul in the third round at the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Yannik Paul hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Paul finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Yannik Paul's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yannik Paul to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Paul had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 15th, Paul hit his 227 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Paul to 4 under for the round.