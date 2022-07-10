  • Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Yannik Paul in the third round at the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Yannik Paul makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Yannik Paul taps in birdie on No. 15 at Barbasol

    In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Yannik Paul makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.