William McGirt shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, William McGirt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

McGirt got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McGirt's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, McGirt hit his 74 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, McGirt had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, McGirt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McGirt at 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.