Vince Whaley shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Vince Whaley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 7th at 16 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.