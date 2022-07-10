Tyler Duncan shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 7th at 16 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Duncan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Duncan's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Duncan chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Duncan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.