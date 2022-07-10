Trey Mullinax shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 3rd at 19 under with Kevin Streelman; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; and Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.