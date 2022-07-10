Tom Lewis shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Tom Lewis hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Lewis hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Lewis chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 over for the round.