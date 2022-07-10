Taylor Pendrith putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Taylor Pendrith got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Pendrith hit an approach shot from 205 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pendrith's 100 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Pendrith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.