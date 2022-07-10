Taylor Moore shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Taylor Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Moore's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.