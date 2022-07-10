Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 65th at 7 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Stallings Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings Jr. hit an approach shot from 250 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Stallings Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Stallings Jr. chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.

Stallings Jr. got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings Jr. to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stallings Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings Jr. to 2 under for the round.