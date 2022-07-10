Søren Kjeldsen shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Søren Kjeldsen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kjeldsen finished his day tied for 71st at 6 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Kjeldsen hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kjeldsen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Kjeldsen had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kjeldsen to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kjeldsen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kjeldsen to 3 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kjeldsen's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Kjeldsen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kjeldsen to 1 under for the round.

Kjeldsen got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kjeldsen to 1 under for the round.