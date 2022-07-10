Seung-Yul Noh shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Noh's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Noh chipped his fifth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Noh had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Noh's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Noh had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.