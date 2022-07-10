Seth Reeves shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the par-4 12th, Reeves's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Reeves hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Reeves chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 5 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 4 under for the round.