Sean O'Hair shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Sean O'Hair hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 5th at 18 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, O'Hair chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, O'Hair hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, O'Hair chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept O'Hair at 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, O'Hair had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, O'Hair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved O'Hair to 6 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 5 under for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, O'Hair's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 7 under for the round.