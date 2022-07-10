Strong putting brings Scott Jamieson an even-par round three of the Barbasol Championship

Scott Jamieson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jamieson finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Scott Jamieson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Jamieson to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Jamieson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jamieson to even for the round.