Scott Brown shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Scott Brown hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 267 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Brown had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 543-yard par-5 14th hole, Brown chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Brown at 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 5 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Brown's tee shot went 212 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.