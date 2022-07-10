Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Satoshi Kodaira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 25th at 11 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kodaira's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Kodaira had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.