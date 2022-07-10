Santiago Tarrio comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Santiago Tarrio hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Tarrio finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Santiago Tarrio had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Santiago Tarrio to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tarrio reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarrio to 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Tarrio got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarrio to 2 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Tarrio chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarrio to 1 over for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Tarrio hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarrio to even for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Tarrio chipped in his third shot from 35 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tarrio to 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Tarrio had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarrio to 1 under for the round.