Ryan Moore shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Moore hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Moore got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Moore chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.