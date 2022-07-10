Ryan Brehm shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day in 82nd at 2 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Brehm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Brehm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 1 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.