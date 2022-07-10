Robin Roussel shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Robin Roussel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Roussel finished his day tied for 17th at 13 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Roussel chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Roussel to 1 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Roussel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Roussel at 1 under for the round.

Roussel got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Roussel to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Roussel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Roussel to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Roussel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roussel to 1 under for the round.