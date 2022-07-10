Richard S. Johnson rebounds from poor front in third round of the Barbasol Championship

In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his day tied for 56th at 8 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

Richard S. Johnson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Richard S. Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.