Strong putting brings Ricardo Gouveia an even-par round three of the Barbasol Championship

Ricardo Gouveia hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gouveia finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Ricardo Gouveia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ricardo Gouveia to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Gouveia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gouveia to even for the round.

Gouveia got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gouveia to 1 over for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Gouveia's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gouveia reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gouveia to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Gouveia had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gouveia to even-par for the round.