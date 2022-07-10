Paul Barjon comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Barbasol Championship

Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Barjon finished his day tied for 46th at 9 under; Matti Schmid is in 1st at 22 under; Hurly Long is in 2nd at 20 under; and Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman are tied for 3rd at 19 under.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Paul Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Paul Barjon to 1 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Barjon chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Barjon had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Barjon hit his 222 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Barjon hit an approach shot from 249 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.